Putin-Erdogan phone talks expected later today, Kremlin announces

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a telephone conversation ahead of a ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant at about 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We expect Putin-Erdogan phone talks to be held at around 3:00 p.m.," Peskov said. After the conversation, he said, the two leaders will jointly attend the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at the Akkuyu NPP via video link.

Later today, Putin will visit the Rudnevo industrial park in Moscow’s east and hold a meeting on the development of unmanned aviation there. The head of state will have a look at the course of the construction of the industrial zone and tour an exhibition of producers and operators of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Also on Putin’s agenda today is "quite a lengthy conversation" with Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Peskov added.