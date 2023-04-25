Lavrov on Biden’s re-election plans: Russia does not interfere into domestic affairs

UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. Russia does not interfere into affairs of other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on US President Joe Biden’s decision to run for his second presidential term.

"Unlike journalists, whose professional duty is to publicly analyze events, the Russian government does not interfere into affairs of other states," the top Russian diplomat said on Tuesday at a news conference to sum up the results of his visit to the United States within the framework of Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council.

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he would run in the 2024 presidential election in the United States. In case of re-election, Biden will begin his second term at the age of 82.