EU militarizing to contain Russia — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. Russia sees how much the European Union wants to contain Russia and is militarizing to this end, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We see how this organization [the European Union] is militarizing on the double and is turning into an aggressive entity dead set on containing Russia," he told a news conference after his visit to New York as part of Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council.

According to the top Russian diplomat, it is obvious that now the European Union is not much different than NATO. "Especially since they, both the European Union and NATO, recently signed a declaration where they stated openly that they would ensure the security of the European Union and the EU thanked them for that," Lavrov noted.