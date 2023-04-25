West holding out hope to defeat Russia — top security official

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Western countries continue their attempts to isolate Russia and strip it of its status as a great power, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"The collective West led by the Anglo-Saxons is holding out hope to defeat Russia, ensure its isolation in the world, strip it of its status as a great power capable of fittingly rebuffing the US and its aspiration for world domination. It is important to understand that we traditionally stand in the way of its inhumane plans," he said at the annual plenary meeting of the Security Council’s scientific board.

Patrushev stated that Washington and London will stop at nothing to implement these plans. "We see that for the sake of its own self-serving interests the Anglo-Saxon ruling establishment is capable not only of hampering the development of the third world but also of endangering the prosperity of its European allies, including in the sphere of energy and industrial production," he cautioned.

The Russian Security Council secretary noted that the circumstances dictate that Russia stay ahead of the game. "[It is necessary] to understand what moves our opponents are going to make next. Not simply track them but see several steps ahead, develop pre-emptive measures in advance," he explained.

Patrushev added that this would be impossible without fundamental support from the scientific community. "I think it is important to use the capabilities of our council for a further systemic analysis of the West’s methods of waging a hybrid war against Russia," he concluded.