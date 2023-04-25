Russian envoy says will meet with his counterparts on Afghanistan in Doha next Monday

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Advisor for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said on Tuesday he would attend a meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan in Doha on May 1.

"The proposal was made several weeks ago, and I will take part in that meeting in Doha," Kabulov told TASS.

According to the diplomat, Russia will conduct candid talks at the meeting.

"We do not have any high [expectations], because what [UN chief] Guterres has been trying to do is strike a sort of balance between the approaches of countries in the region and those of the US-led collective West, which can hardly be reconciled. We’ll see. At least, we will conduct a candid conversation. And time will tell what will come of it," Kabulov said.

The Russian envoy said he was planning to hold bilateral meetings in Doha. Specifically, Kabulov will meet with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) chief and his Turkish counterpart. "Perhaps, there will be more meetings," he added.

On April 19, Zalmay Khalilzad, former US Ambassador to the United Nations, announced that the UN chief would host a meeting with special envoys on Afghanistan in the capital of Qatar on May 1.