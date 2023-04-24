Ukrainian forces launch drone attack on LPR oil tank farm

LUGANSK, April 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used a combat drone to attack an oil tank farm in the city of Rovenki, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), former LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said on Monday.

"According to preliminary information, the Nazis used an unmanned kamikaze aerial vehicle. An attempt was made to strike the Rovenki tank farm and an empty tank was hit. A fire broke out but was promptly contained and extinguished," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Miroshnik, there are currently no reports of casualties. Teams from the Russian Emergencies Ministry are currently operating at the site of the attack.

The Ukrainian military launched the drone attack on the LPR city of Rovenki at 2:45 a.m. Moscow time on Monday (11:45 p.m. GMT on Sunday).