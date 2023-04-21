'No complaints' to Ukrainian pilots in Libya, Mali, Wagner PMC founder says

MOSCOW, April 21 /TASS/. Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin says he "has no complaints" to Ukrainian military pilots that still remain in Libya and Mali.

"Ukrainian pilots operate in Libya and Mali. When the special military operation started, they started pulling closer to home. But a large number of them stayed," he said, commenting on reports regarding Ukrainian intelligence’s plans to act against the Wagner PMC.

"We stick to maximum honesty and decency in relations with everyone, including the enemy," Prigozhin underscored.

"Out there, beyond the special military operation, beyond our current skirmish, we have no complaints to them, if they feed their families with money they earn this way," he noted.