DONETSK, April 21. /TASS/. Security agencies have prevented three assassination attempts against DPR’s Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko, the mayor said Friday.

Earlier, he said that an assassination attempt against him was thwarted in April.

"This was the third attempt already. A preparation for an assassination attempt. All three were localized by security agencies of then-DPR, which are now the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation," the mayor says in a video, uploaded to his Telegram channel. He also thanked FSB employees for their work.

The Federal Security Service DPR Department told TASS that the executor of the thwarted assassination attempt was previously recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and was immediately put under operational observation by the FSB.