Russian forces surround Ukrainian battlegroup in Artyomovsk — DPR head advisor

DONETSK, April 21. /TASS/. Russian forces surrounded the Ukrainian battlegroup in Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin’s advisor Yan Gagin told TASS Friday.

"Wagner PMC fighters have reached the Artyomovsk - Chasov Yar highway that was used to supply the Ukrainian battlegroup. They have several hundred meters under control, which makes supplies to the garrison impossible. Thus, the lid of the cauldron is effectively shut," the advisor said.

On April 18, Gagin told TASS that Russian forces control almost 90% of Artyomovsk. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on April 19 that Ukrainian attempts at counteroffensive in Artyomovsk and a number of DPR settlements were thwarted.

Artyomovsk is located in Kiev-controlled part of DPR and used to be an important logistical node for Ukrainian forces in Donbass. Fierce fighting is underway for the city.