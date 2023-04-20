Decisions safeguarding Russian-Cuban trade against sanctions in place — Lavrov

HAVANA, April 20. /TASS/. Russia and Cuba have worked out and are already implementing decisions to safeguard their trade-economic and investment ties against Western sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at the press conference after talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"We stated that decisions have already been elaborated and are being implemented, which make possible to reliably secure our trade-economic and investment ties and projects against the impact of unlawful Western sanctions," the minister said.

Russia is proactively assisting the development of interaction between Cuba and the Eurasian Economic Union, where Cuba is the observer, Lavrov noted.