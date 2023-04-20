Putin bestows Russian citizenship on Serbian politician Vladimir Krsljanin

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Serbian politician, former High Advisor to the Serbian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Krsljanin has received Russian citizenship.

"[I hereby decree] to bestow Russian citizenship on the following individuals: <…> Vladimir Krsljanin born on February 3, 1960 in Serbia," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree published on Thursday said.

Krsljanin is a Serbian politician and diplomat, a poet and a member of the International Slavic Academy of Sciences, Education, Arts and Culture. He also served as the high advisor to the Serbian Foreign Ministry.