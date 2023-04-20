Russian military destroys Ukraine’s tank, other armor near Kupyansk with kamikaze drones

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Russian military has destroyed a tank and other armored vehicles of Ukraine’s armed forces in the Kupyansk area with kamikaze drones, an officer of the press center of the group West, Yaroslav Yakimkin, said on Thursday.

"In the area of Katerynovka, two Lancet and Kub barrage munitions struck a cluster of Ukrainian military hardware. The enemy lost one T-72 tank, two vehicles and five soldiers," said the officer in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry in its Telegram channel.

According to Yakimkin, crews of Msta-S self-propelled howitzers destroyed two Paladin artillery pieces and one D-20 gun with Krasnopol high accuracy ammunition in the areas of Dolgenkoye, Petropavlovka and Revucheye.

During the day, Russian servicemen destroyed two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kupyansk area. Russian artillery disrupted the Ukrainian army’s two rotations attempts at forward positions near Sinkovka and Krakhmalnoye.