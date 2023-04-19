China, Russia achieve fruitful results following Li Shangfu’s visit to Russia — top brass

BEIJING, April 19. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow reached a consensus on many issues and achieved fruitful results following Chinese defense chief’s visit to Russia, Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, said on Wednesday.

"From April 16 to 19, Li Shangfu, State Councilor of the People's Republic of China and National Defense Minister, was invited to Russia for an official visit. He held sincere and friendly meetings and talks with high-ranking Russian state and military officials. The sides reached consensus on many issues and achieved fruitful results," the ministry quoted the top brass as saying on the WeChat social network.

According to Kefei, the visit of Li Shangfu reflects the strategic direction of diplomacy between the two heads of state, the deepening of mutual trust between the two countries, as well as the independence of cooperation between the armed forces of China and Russia.

The top brass pointed out that the sides deepened practical cooperation, strengthened strategic ties between the armies of the two countries, as well as discussed the implementation of global initiatives in security and ensuring peace in the world.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu arrived in Russia on an official four-day visit on April 16. This marks his first foreign trip after being appointed as head of the Chinese Defense Ministry. On April 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with the defense chief.

On March 12, the delegates to the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress (parliament) appointed Li Shangfu as National Defense Minister.