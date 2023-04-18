Canada’s ambassador arrives at Russia’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Canada’s ambassador to Moscow Alison LeClaire, summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, has arrived at the ministry’s main building in Smolenskaya Square, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry said earlier that the diplomat had been summoned "in connection with gross interference in Russia's internal affairs and activities that do not correspond to the diplomatic status."

The ambassador proceeded to the Foreign Ministry’s building without comment.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the statements made by the British, US and Canadian ambassadors after the sentencing of journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent) as direct interference in Russia's internal affairs. The diplomat stressed that Moscow found impermissible the statements made by British ambassador Deborah Bronnert after the verdict to Kara-Murza was read out, and warned London against politicizing international human rights issues.

Zakharova also described as extremely hypocritical the US and Canadian ambassadors' demands that Kara-Murza be released at a time when their own countries were shamelessly violating human rights and persecuting dissidents.