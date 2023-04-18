US ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry building without making comments

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy, who was earlier summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, left the ministry building without making any comments, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The envoy spent over 45 minutes at the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement earlier in the day that the ambassadors of the US, the UK and Canada had been summoned "over interference in Russia’s domestic affairs and activities inconsistent with diplomatic status."

Earlier, British Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert visited the Foreign Ministry and spent about 25 minutes there.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the three envoys' statements about the verdict in columnist Vladimir Kara-Murza’s (designated as a foreign agent) case as direct meddling in Russia’s internal affairs.