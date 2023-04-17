UK threatens sanctions against judge in Kara-Murza case — Ambassador Kelin

LONDON, April 17. /TASS/. The UK Foreign Ministry has threatened sanctions against the judges in the case of columnist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), who was sentenced in Moscow to 25 years in prison on charges of treason, spreading false information about the Russian military, and running an undesired organization, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told TASS following a visit to the UK Foreign Ministry.

"A threat was voiced to apply certain measures against the judges that heard the Kara-Murza case and the places where he was held in custody," Kelin said.

The UK said earlier that the case of Kara-Murza was heard by Judge Sergey Podoprigorov, who had been sanctioned by the UK since 2020 as a member of the Magnitsky List, which Kara-Murza helped to compile. The list also includes the former head of Butyrka Prison, Dmitry Komnov, where the columnist was held.