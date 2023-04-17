Anti-Russian sanctions harm developing nations — Brazilian foreign minister

BRASILIA, April 17. /TASS/. Unilateral economic sanctions imposed on Russia in bypassing the UN Security Council harm developing nations, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said on Monday.

"I reiterated to [Russian Foreign] Minister [Sergey] Lavrov Brazil's position on unilateral sanctions. Apart from not having been coordinated with the UN Security Council, they have negative consequences for economies around the world, especially for developing countries, many of which have not yet recovered from the pandemic," the top diplomat told a news conference following talks with Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian and Brazilian delegations, led by the foreign ministers, held talks on Monday morning at the palace housing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Brazilian capital. Lavrov will be received later by Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Russian minister will also meet with President Lula's foreign policy advisor, former Brazilian foreign minister Celso Amorim.