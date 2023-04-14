Russian artillery destroys two Ukrainian howitzers in Kherson area

GENICHESK, April 14. /TASS/. Russian artillery destroyed two Ukrainian howitzers on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Friday.

"At night, a 2S3 Akatsiya howitzer with ammunition was destroyed in the area of the settlement of Goncharnoye. Five Ukrainian soldiers were killed. In the daytime, artillery fire in the area of the settlement of Kachkarovka destroyed a Msta-B howitzer with ammunition. The strike killed four Ukrainian soldiers while another three received wounds of various severity," the spokesman said.

Overnight to April 14, the Ukrainian military bombarded six communities on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, firing over 40 tube artillery shells, the spokesman said.