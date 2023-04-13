Security Council Secretary calls to preemptively identify terrorist threats in Caucasus

NALCHIK, April 13. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev wants people adhering to terrorist and extremist ideologies better identified in the North Caucasus regions.

Speaking at a security meeting in Nalchik Thursday, Patrushev noted that the West is seeking to destabilize the situation in the North Caucasus Federal District.

"The intensity of foreign moderators’ efforts to brainwash the youth into taking part in extremist and other illegal activities is not decreasing," Patrushev stated.

"Therefore, complex preventive measures are necessary to ensure timely identification and neutralization of threats connected to displays of extremism and terrorism as well as preventing the dissemination of radical ideas and preventing conflict situations in inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations," he noted.

According to Patrushev, "first and foremost, it is necessary to do a better job of identifying people that adhere to terrorist and extremist ideologies and improve the quality of preventive measures carried out with regard to these people."

"[It is necessary] to tighten control over these people’s foreign travels for the purpose of theological education and potential participation in international terrorist organizations," the official added.