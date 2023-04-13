Lavrov, Pakistan minister of state for foreign affairs reaffirm resolve to fight terrorism

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Hina Rabbani Khar, the minister of state for foreign affairs in the Pakistani cabinet, have reaffirmed the focus on increasing cooperation in fighting terrorism and discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

"The sides discussed the state of Russian-Pakistani relations, regional and international issues. They reaffirmed their focus on strengthening constructive cooperation in the fight against terrorism. They discussed the state of affairs in Afghanistan," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, following talks between Lavrov and Rabbani on the sidelines of the fourth ministerial conference of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

In addition, the sides expressed a high appreciation of the interaction between Russia and Pakistan on the world stage, including at such authoritative multilateral platforms as the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"We have agreed to further expand cooperation between our countries," the Russian ministry stated.