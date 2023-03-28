US sneaking up on Belarus, Kazakhstan with staged color revolution plots — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The United States, which is constantly instigating color revolutions around the world, is now "sneaking up" on Russia’s neighbors, Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov said on Tuesday.

"In my opinion, not a year passes without the Americans staging a color revolution somewhere, every single year somewhere - in Latin America, Africa, Eurasia, wherever. And now they are sneaking up on Belarus, and Kazakhstan. This is the reality of today’s world," Ivanov said at the presentation of a history book titled "Made in the CIA. The Secret History of Color Revolutions and Coups."

Ivanov noted that the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991, while in 1992, the US "began, so to speak, its first test of the durability of a former Soviet republic, Tajikistan, which was the weakest link at that time." "A bit later, in the early 2000s, came Kyrgyzstan with the ‘Tulip Revolution.’ Not so long ago, they tried to stir up discontent domestically in Uzbekistan through Karakalpakstan, and then Kazakhstan. Practically speaking, they move from the weak to the strong and try to stir up something everywhere," the presidential representative added.

According to him, in Central Asia, "only Turkmenistan has been untouched by outside attempts at destabilization." "So, it will continue, of that I have no doubt at all. Nothing will change," Ivanov summed up.