Protests in Israel are likely to continue after suspension of judicial reform — analyst

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The protests in Israel are likely to continue after the suspension of judicial reform, Viktor Smirnov, the head of the Israel and Jewish Communities Department at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, told TASS on Monday.

"The duration and mass nature of protests and demonstrations, the growing mutual accusations in relations between the government and the opposition, the emergence of disagreements in the ruling coalition that was recently formed by [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu following the parliamentary elections in November last year - all this makes us talk about the seriousness of the unfolding situation. And, apparently, calm will not settle down even after the prime minister decided to stop the advancement of the judicial reform," he said.

The analyst highlighted the increasing intensity of the street protests. "That way, the opposition parties of Israel, which are usually attributed to the left flank, are sort of trying to compensate for their defeat in the November elections, to aim for the possibility of holding another early election to the Knesset, to force Netanyahu to capitulate once and for all, he said.