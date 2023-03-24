Biden feeling the pressure as Ukraine fatigue sets in — Medvedev

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is in a hurry to "push through" assistance to Ukraine, because this agenda is losing steam both in the United States itself and in the West in general, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said in an interview with Russian media, including TASS, and users of the VKontakte social media network.

In response to a question about whether Western countries were growing tired of the Ukrainian agenda, he answered in the affirmative: "Of course, they are!"

This is precisely the reason why, Medvedev believes, "Biden and his henchmen have been doing their utmost to push through this aid [to Ukraine] and everything else as quickly as possible."

"The Republicans won’t permit this. True, they may be shaking their fists at us. Some crazy Republicans are calling for shooting down planes, but that does not take away from the main thing: the conflict with Ukraine is the Democrats’ agenda, and not just the Democrats’, but personally Joseph Biden’s. He jumped into this affair feet first when he was still vice president. He brought his son to Ukraine, who began to make a fortune there just for being Biden’s son. For him this is an unhealed wound that will never mend. On top of everything there is his dementia. It is progressing and visible to everyone," Medvedev said.