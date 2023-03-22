Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss grain deal, Syria, Karabakh

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar have held a telephone conversation on the results of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as well as Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The two sides discussed the implementation of the Black Sea initiative, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as other fields of cooperation of mutual interest," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday after the conversation initiated by the Turkish side.

Earlier, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that during the conversation between Akar and Shoigu "satisfaction was expressed with cooperation in extending the grain initiative, which made a great contribution to resolving the global food crisis".