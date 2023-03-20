US policy to deter Russia, China becomes more ‘fierce, aggressive’ — Putin

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. The United States steps up its efforts attempting to restrain everyone, who disagrees following its dictate, including Moscow and Beijing, President Vladimir Putin said in an article for People’s Daily newspaper.

"The US's policy of simultaneously deterring Russia and China, as well as all those who do not bend to the American dictation, is getting ever more fierce and aggressive," Putin said in the article published ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia.