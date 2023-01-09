Russia-Asia cooperation is ‘political nightmare’ for West, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The dynamically developing relations between Russia and Asia are a political and economic ‘nightmare’ for the West, which adheres to the anti-Russian line, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told the Izvestia newspaper in an interview on Tuesday.

"The main political and economic nightmare for the West within the framework of its strategic anti-Russian line - regardless of whether it is implemented against the backdrop of the special military operation or comes from other deep motives - are our dynamically developing relations with Asia," he said.

Rudenko added that the modern world did not want to "follow the rules of the game imposed by the West". "Positively oriented countries are in no hurry to sign up for new closed 'coalitions of like-minded people,' to throw resources at bloc schemes, to feed the geopolitical and geoeconomic ambitions of Washington and its allies," the diplomat said, noting that Asian countries were guided by principles of welfare and prosperity of nations, not geopolitical rivalry.