MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Kiev government’s initiative to hold the ‘peace summit’ at the United Nations is aimed at dragging this global organization into the conflict, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR)’s former ambassador to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik has told TASS.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Monday that Kiev plans to hold a peace summit at the UN by the end of February. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his readiness to be a mediator in the talks.

"When the opposite side is not attending, any ‘summit for peace’ <…> is nothing but a gathering of Washington-controlled semi-[autonomous] entities. They will be eager to agree to any nonsense transmitted by [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky with the approval from his Anglo-Saxon sponsors," Miroshnik said.

"In the form suggested by Kiev, the summit looks more like an attempt to embroil the United Nations into the conflict, to make it support one party to the conflict in breach of rules and traditions of this largest international organization," he continued, adding that the UN was "created as a mechanism of settling international conflicts and disputes, which operates within the strict framework of its charter and international argreements."

Miroshnik asked rhetorically, what was the point in the proposed UN mediation, if Russia was not supposed to be present at the talks.

"A choir of unanimous subordinates does not need a mediator, it needs a conductor, and this role is clearly not for the UN secretary-general," the LPR diplomat said.