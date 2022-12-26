Zaporozhye Region public calls on UN to send mission to see that Ukraine shells ZNPP

ENERGODAR, December 26. /TASS/. Social activists of the Zaporozhye Region, together with the Russian Civic Chamber, called on the UN Human Rights Office to deploy observers in Energodar, who will see that strikes on the Zaporozhye NPP are being carried out by Ukrainian forces, says Alexander Malkevich, advisor to Acting Head of the Zaporozhye Region and a member of the Russian Civic Chamber.

"We all know in Russia what horrifying shelling the ZNPP is being subjected to by the other side - it’s the Ukrainian forces that fire," he said. "The public of the Zaporozhye Region and us, members of the Civic Chamber, want to ask the OHCHR: send your delegation here, let not atomic energy specialists, but human rights activists and public figure live in Energodar. They will live for a week, two or three and they will see with their own eyes how people live here, where the strikes come from, what is being fired; they will see fragments of 155-mm shells, fragments of HIMARS [rockets] and they will understand, make a conclusion."

He noted that an IAEA delegation led by Director General came to the nuclear power plant in September. Its members met with local residents and received an open letter with a call for Kiev to stop the shelling, signed by 20,000 people.

"But atomic energy specialists, IAEA representatives say: we are all about the equipment, the station, we cannot understand where the fire comes from, who is firing and we are, as they say, a totally different thing," Malkevich concluded.