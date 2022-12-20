DHL aware of terrorist attack in CAR, company condemns brand name use — spokeswoman

BERLIN, December 20. /TASS/. German logistics company DHL is fully cooperating with the Central African Republic (CAR) authorities in the case of parcel explosion that injured the head of the Russian House Dmitry Sytyi. However, it is not commenting on the alledged detention of its employees there, respecting their right for privacy, Sabine Hartmann, the company’s spokeswoman, told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are aware of the incident, which concerns a parcel delivered on December 16 in Bangui. The case is now being investigated by local authorities and we are fully cooperating with them," she said, "Given our employees’ right to respect for the private life, we cannot provide further information about the ongoing investigation. DHL condemns all forms of violence and illegal use of its network," Hartmann said.

An employee of the Central African Republic’s radio station Ndeke Luka earlier told TASS that the country’s police detained seven people, including post office workers, who could have something to do with the terrorist attack against the head of the Russian House Dmitry Sytyi.

On December 16, the Russian embassy reported that Sytyi was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, after an anonymous parcel with his name on it exploded. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the mail bomb attack as an act of terrorism. The Central African police are investigating the circumstances of the case. On December 19, Sytyi was taken from Bangui to Russia.

Acting government spokesman Maxime Balalou said that the CAR condemned the terrorist attack, which injured the head of the Russian House, and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to cooperation with the Russian Federation. He stressed that the crime was committed, among other reasons, against "the Russian presence" in the CAR.