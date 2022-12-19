US to continue to provoke escalation of tensions in Taiwan Strait — intelligence chief

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Washington will continue to agitate the situation in China and escalate tensions in the Taiwan Strait and on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

In an article dedicated to the first edition of the Razvedchik (Intelligence Officer) magazine, the intelligence chief said: "In addition, Washington will continue to ‘sway’ the domestic political situation in China, escalate tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the Korean Peninsula, seek to weaken and replace the governments of Cuba, Iran and Venezuela that are undesirable to the West, make new attempts to forcibly impose ‘democracy’ in other countries, acting in its usual role as the master of the fate of the peoples of the world," he noted.