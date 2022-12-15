Russia will never follow path of self-imposed isolation, autarky — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia will never follow a path of self-imposed isolation and economic self-sufficiency.

"By imposing sanctions Western countries tried to push Russia to the periphery of global development, but we will never follow the path of self-imposed isolation and autarky," the president said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

"On the contrary, we are expanding and will continue to expand cooperation with everyone who is interested in this, who clearly understands the interests of other people, as well as national and domestic interests," Putin said. According to the president, "Russia is stepping up trade and investment relations with such states."

"Our foreign trade is pivoting to dynamic regions and markets, to dynamically developing countries," the president said, adding that this has been happening "for many years, unrelated to today's events in the world.".