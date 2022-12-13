Russian Consulate in China denies rumors of passenger border crossings’ opening

BEIJING, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian Consulate-General in Harbin (the capital of the Heilongjiang Province in Northeastern China) denies information spread in Chinese social networks about the passenger border crossings on the Sino-Russian border to be opened soon.

"A screenshot of an official document, to which authors of news about the land border opening between our countries for passengers refer, is the Chinese notice about the operation of border crossings on the border with Russia during the period of the New Year holidays in China in February 2020," the diplomatic mission said.

"The office of border crossings of the Heilongjiang Province confirmed that the Sino-Russian border crossings continue operating so far in the previous regime," the Consulate-General noted.

Information appeared earlier in Chinese social networks that passenger corridors in certain land border crossings on the border between Russia and China would resume operations from February 2 of the next year.

Chinese authorities closed all passenger border crossings on the border between the two countries in April 2020 due to the pandemic. Freight traffic is only carried at present through land border crossings.