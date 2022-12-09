SCO, CIS countries to pool efforts to ward off biological risks — Shoigu

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The member-countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will join forces to ward off biological threats, Russian Defense Sergey Shoigu said after a meeting of the SCO and CIS defense ministers on Friday.

"The importance of combining efforts to prevent dangerous factors and biological risks posed by activities in circumvention of international obligations regarding the non-proliferation of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons was emphasized," he said.

Shoigu also stressed that the meeting participants strongly condemned any attempts at rehabilitating and glorifying Nazism, fascism and militarism, falsifying history, and revising the causes and results of World War II. The defense ministers spoke out against the revival of old radical, inhuman and extremist ideologies that could once again lead the world to disaster and the emergence of new ones.

"An agreement was reached to hold more meetings to discuss international security and improve cooperation within the framework of the SCO and the CIS," Shoigu said.

A meeting of the SCO and CIS defense ministers was held in Moscow on Friday. China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe addressed the meeting by video link. The defense ministers discussed international and regional security, as well as further cooperation in the field of defense and security.