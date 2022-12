UNITED NATIONS, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya on Tuesday left the room of the UN Security Council meeting before a speech by Ukraine’s UN envoy Sergey Kislitsa, according to a TASS reporter.

Nebenzya earlier said in a speech that he wasn’t going to listen to Kislitsa’s "acrid rhetoric."

Ukraine’s envoy regularly affronted Russian diplomats and Russia on Twitter and in speeches at the UN Security Council.