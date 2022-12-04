Ukraine moves three strike groups with foreign fighters near Kremennaya — People’s Militia

LUGANSK, December 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have moved three strike groups reinforced by Polish and German mercenaries towards the town of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), LPR People's Militia officer Andrey Marochko said.

"The redeployment of additional forces and means of the Ukrainian armed forces in the direction of Kremennaya was noted. Three strike groups reinforced by Polish and German mercenaries have been identified in the vicinity of the Kremenna settlement," he said, referring to data received from LPR intelligence.

On Wednesday, Marochko reported that for two months the Ukrainian armed forces have been making daily attempts to break through the allied forces' defenses in the LPR People's Militia's area of responsibility near the towns of Svatovo and Kremennaya, acting in two directions at once: in Krasny Liman and Kupyansk.