US avoids questions about who benefits from broken Moscow-EU energy ties — Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tried to avoid questions about who benefits from the broken energy ties between Moscow and the European Union when speaking about the Nord Stream incident, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"We took notice of the contradictory statements made by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan regarding the sabotage on Nord Stream’s international gas pipelines," the statement reads.

"Such statements, as well as Mr. Sullivan's attempt to shift public attention to the alleged risks of physical and cyber attacks on Western infrastructure by Russia, is another example of the unfounded demonization of our country. We see it as a case of russophobia, deeply rooted in Washington, and desire to manipulate public opinion. The urge to ‘sweep under the carpet’ uncomfortable questions about who actually benefits from the break in energy ties between Moscow and European capitals," the embassy added.

The Russian embassy called "for a comprehensive and objective investigation of all the circumstances of this emergency."

On Tuesday, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on September 26. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines. Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the situation on the West. "Sanctions are not enough for the Anglo-Saxons. They have turned to sabotage - it's unbelievable but true - having organized explosions on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, and they actually began to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure," he noted, adding: "It’s clear to everyone who benefits from it. And the one who benefits from it is the one who did it.".