Putin, King of Bahrain state closeness of approaches to situation in Middle East

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and noted that their approaches to the situation in the Middle East are very close, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation. They expressed mutual intention to continue to develop bilateral relations in the traditionally friendly, mutually beneficial and constructive atmosphere," it said.

"The sides agreed that the two countries’ approaches to the key aspects of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa are very close," the Kremlin added.

Apart from that, the Russian president and the King of Bahrain agreed to establish cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in light of the procedure of granting a dialogue partners status to Bahrain, which was launched at the latest SCO summit in Samarkand.

According to the Kremlin, the call was initiated by the Bahraini side.

The BNA reported that they "discussed the latest regional and global issues and developments."

"They also stressed the importance of the concerted efforts of all to achieve lasting and comprehensive peace in a manner that would guarantee the interests and national security of all countries," the agency said.

It was reported that King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa "emphasized the importance of activating channels of dialogue, negotiations and peaceful solutions to reach peace and development for all.".