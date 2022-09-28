DPR leader points to growing number of NATO officers among Ukrainian commanders

DONETSK, September 28. /TASS/. NATO instructors are increasingly taking command of Ukrainian armed units on the line of contact in Donbass, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"We are recording a rising number of foreign instructors - NATO instructors - who don’t just train Ukrainian troops but take command," he told reporters.

Pushilin pointed out that the DPR had already faced the US-led North Atlantic bloc. "We have already faced NATO and the engagement is becoming far more evident," he noted, adding that "Ukraine has been using weapons that the West has been providing for a while now."