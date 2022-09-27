LPR CEC head confident referendum results may be summarized by end of Tuesday

LUGANSK, September 27. /TASS/. The results of the referendum on the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) becoming part of Russia will be summed up by the end of Tuesday, LPR Central Election Commission head Yelena Kravchenko told TASS.

"I think we will have time to count [by the end of the day], that's why we shortened the working day of the polling stations today in order to have time to sum up the results, to have time to collect protocols, not to endanger our commissions at night who will take the protocols," she said, answering a corresponding question.

According to her, as soon as the members of the election commission finish their work, they will start summarizing the results. "As soon as they sum up the results, we will understand our results and I will be able to announce them," Kravchenko noted.

The head of the Central Election Commission added on Tuesday that voting will continue at the polling stations and will end at 16:00. "Everyone who wants to vote, who has not cast a vote yet, should have time to vote by that time," the LPR Central Election Commission head summarized.