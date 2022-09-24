West’s support for Kiev in combat actions means direct participation in war, Lavrov says

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. The West’s support for Ukraine in combat actions in fact means its direct participation in the war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Saturday after taking part in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Ukraine is being openly pumped up with weapons, and [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky is demanding weapons every day from Germany, from Israel and criticizes Israel that it does not give Ukraine the amount it requests, or cites that he lacks himself. They are providing intelligence and satellite data," Lavrov said.

"What is this if not direct participation in directing deadly weapons and taking part in the war?" Lavrov said.

It will one day leak out how the US strategy concerning Ukraine was being developed, but Washington’s plans are "more than obvious," Russian Foreign Minister said.

"I am convinced that someday we will learn from somebody’s memoirs how US strategy in relation to Ukraine was being built. However, their plans are more than obvious," he said.

Ukraine is led by US and now London, everyone understands that, Lavrov told.