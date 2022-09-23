Moscow to regard strikes at Donbass, liberated territories as attack on Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia will regard Ukraine’s attempts to retake Donbass and other territories as attacks on its lands, if the referendums held there produce positive results, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"It goes without saying," he said, when asked if in case of a positive outcome of the referendums all of Kiev’s attempts to retake these territories would be regarded as attacks on Russia.

Peskov explained that "immediately [after the decision to join Russia] the Constitution of Russia will come into force in relation to these territories."

"Everything is very clear on this score," he said. "If there is an act of accession to Russia, then, accordingly, the relevant provisions of our Constitution will take effect," he summed up.