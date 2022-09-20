Allied forces switch from defense to advancement on Artyomovsk direction — DPR head

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Allied forces are advancing on the Artyomovsk direction into residential blocks and in the vicinity of a local champagne plant, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"As for the Artyomovsk direction, there the allied forces switched from defensive positions on Artyomovsk outskirts to a new stage, that is, they are already advancing into the residential areas and there is also definite progress in the vicinity of the Artyomovsk champagne plant, it’s a well-known plant," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

Pushilin also said that Ukraine’s armed forces attempted to switch to dynamic actions in several locations on the Krasny Liman direction but their attack was deflected. "The Krasny Liman direction: <...> in the Korovy Yar, Novosyolovka, Drobyshevo populated localities, the adversary tried to switch to very active moves by two assault battalions of the 95th brigade. Yet the attack was repelled, the adversary sustained rather substantial losses," he noted. "As for Krasny Liman itself and Yampol, there the adversary is also attempting forays by sabotage groups, albeit seldom, and our forces are deflecting all of them," the official added.

According to him, the allied forces are also gaining ground on the Gorlovka direction. "There is definite progress in the vicinity of the Zaytsevo populated locality and behind it, in the vicinity of the Mayorskoye community, I don’t want to get ahead of myself here but the situation is unfolding rather favorably for our units who are attacking there," he said.

Pushilin added that the situation on the Ugledar direction is stable.