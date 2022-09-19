Kiev fails to explain destruction of documents on US military bioprogram — top brass

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Ukraine failed to explain the reasons for the emergency destruction of documentary evidence on joint military and biological activities with the US, Chief of Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov said at a briefing on Monday, assessing the results of the meeting in Geneva of the states parties to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC).

"When asked questions about the reasons for the emergency destruction of documentary evidence of military-biological activity, [the Ukrainian delegration] did not comment anything. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation said, quote, ‘This is not a trial, and we are not in cross-examination’," Kirillov said.

A meeting of the signatories to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention was held in Geneva from September 5 to 9 in connection with the US and Ukraine's violation of Articles I and IV of the Convention. The meeting was initiated by Russia.

"The participants of the meeting were given for consideration copies of actual documents previously announced by the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as physical evidence confirming the work of military and biological programs on the territory of Ukraine," Kirillov said. According to him, none of the delegations had any doubts about the authenticity of the documents presented by Moscow, including on the accumulation of pathogenic materials in Ukrainian laboratories.