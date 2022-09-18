Russian security chief to visit China on Monday for strategic stability consultations

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev will visit China on Monday, September 19, the press service of the Security Council Office reported on Sunday.

"Patrushev will hold Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic stability with Yang Jiechi, member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee, and Russian-Chinese consultations on public security, justice and public order with member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Guo Shengkun," the report said.

Patrushev will visit China for the first time since the pandemic began. The previous time he traveled there was in December 2019, with consultations held in Beijing and Shanghai.