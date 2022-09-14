Russian forces destroy US-made counter-battery radar in Nikolayev Region — top brass

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian forces obliterated a US-made AN/TPQ-64 counter-battery radar in the Nikolayev Region in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In the area of the settlements of Lepetikha and Lozovoye in the Nikolayev Region, a US-made counter-battery radar (AN/TPQ-64) and an illumination and targeting radar of a Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile system were obliterated," the spokesman said.

Russian operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops delivered strikes against the combat positions and temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault brigade, 9th National Guard regiment, 56th and 61st motorized infantry brigades and 103rd territorial defense brigade and the Neo-Nazi Kraken formation in the areas of Zoryanoye, Nikolayevka, Krivaya Luka and Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kamyshevakha in the Zaporozhye Region and Ternovka in the Nikolayev Region, the general said.

The Russian troops also wiped out four Ukrainian missile/artillery arms and ammunition depots in the areas of Seversk and Raigorodok in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the cites of Kharkov and Izyum in the Kharkov Region. In the area of the settlement of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, they destroyed a Ukrainian Uragan multiple launch rocket system, Konashenkov reported.