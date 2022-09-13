Ukraine building up heavy weapons along engagement line in Zaporozhye Region — activist

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia civil society group, on Tuesday said that Ukraine is building up heavy armaments along the engagement line in the Zaporozhye Region.

"Regarding the situation, it’s tense. We are waiting. Why are we waiting? Because along the entire line of combat engagement <... > a buildup of enemy equipment is detected," he said on Channel One television.

Rogov said a redeployment of weapons, such as the M777, HIMARS, Uragan and Grad, is in progress.

On Monday, Rogov said that the armed forces of Ukraine were preparing a major offensive in the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is controlled by Russian troops.