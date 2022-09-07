Putin opposes one country’s ‘diktat’ seeing itself as ‘God’s representative on Earth’

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The world must not be based on the diktat of one country, which considers itself "God’s representative on Earth," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday speaking at a plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Russia’s vision of a multipolar order is that of a world that must be more just, a world that shouldn’t be based on the diktat of one country, which imagines itself as God’s representative on Earth, or perhaps even higher, and builds its entire politics on its alleged exclusiveness," Putin specified.

The Russian president also spotlighted the need for respecting other countries’ interests and treating them as equal regardless of the size of their territories, GDP volume or possession of up-to-date weapons.

"One should be guided by the principles of international law and not by some sort of rules, which someone makes up all on his own. This is what justice is about and this is what the stability of the global order is based upon. We have always proceeded from this stance, will continue to do so and keep on fighting for our sovereignty," Putin stressed adding that under such conditions, Russia is ready to cooperate with any country willing to accept it.

"I am sure that this is how it will all turn out eventually and will be back to square one," he noted.

Putin asserted that the peaceful resolution of conflicts fails because international law is being trampled upon.

"Many say today that Russia is violating international law. I believe that this is absolutely not true," he insisted.

"Who started the war in Iraq without any UN sanction? Who destroyed Yugoslavia under plausible excuses? Who unleashed a war in the center of Europe by bombing Belgrade? Nobody mentioned the principles of international law back then," Putin maintained.

