Russia to prioritize expansion of humanitarian cooperation with DPR, LPR — Concept

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Expansion of cooperation with CIS states, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, DPR and LPR will become a priority of Russia’s humanitarian policy abroad, according to the approved policy Concept.

Meanwhile, protection of rights of Russian-speaking population will be considered during cooperation with Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Georgia and Moldova.

"Deepening of bilateral cooperation in culture, science, education, youth policy, sports, tourism with states on post-Soviet territory - CIS member states, with Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic - remains a priority goal," the document reads.

The document, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been published on the official legal information website Monday.

The concept underscores that "protection of rights of Russian-speaking population should be considered during development of humanitarian and cultural ties with Baltic States, as well as with Moldova and Georgia."