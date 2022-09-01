Counter-terrorist operation near Zaporozhye NPP ends — authorities

ENERGODAR, September 1. /TASS/. The counter-terrorist operation in the area of the Zaporozhye NPP has ended, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye region’s the military-civilian administration, Vladimir Rogov, has told TASS.

"The counter-terrorist operation is over," he said.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that two groups of Ukrainian saboteurs - up to 60 men - landed on the coast of the Kakhovka water reservoir three kilometers northeast of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in an attempt to seize the facility. As the head of the military-civilian administration of Energodar, Alexander Volga, said later, the Ukrainian saboteurs were sealed off near a dacha community. The operation is to be completed soon.