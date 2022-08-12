Anti-Russian sanctions failed completely — Russia’s envoy to Vienna

VIENNA, August 12. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that anti-Russian sanctions have produced no result.

"The main conclusion which we can and must make on the basis of experience gained over almost the last 6 months: the anti-Russian sanctions completely failed," the diplomat wrote in his Telegram channel. "This is a matter of fact."

Earlier, Ulyanov said that the strategy of following US instructions would be a political suicide for the European Union.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said after a ministerial meeting in Brussels in July that EU member states cannot "afford fatigue" from anti-Russian sanctions. In his opinion, all EU members must continue supporting Ukraine and observe all anti-Russian restrictions.